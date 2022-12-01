Valencia has set a new – if unwelcome – record for its largest ever seizure of cocaine.
A staggering 5.5 tonnes of Colombia’s finest – with a street value of €340 million – was found disguised in a container transporting fruit from South America.
Top police work from the Guardia Civil – along with the Spanish Tax Agency – put them on to the narcotraffickers after a previous bust in the Port of Barcelona netted 70kg of cocaine in 2021.
The amount is the largest bust in Spain in over four years, with enough coke – each neatly packed into bricks with the word ‘Rey’ stamped on them – to fill up a room.
The shipment has not been linked to any of the ongoing police operations to dismantle well-known cartels operating in and through Spain, but investigations are ongoing to determine the identities of the smugglers and the distribution network here in Spain.