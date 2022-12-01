Valencia has set a new – if unwelcome – record for its largest ever seizure of cocaine.

A staggering 5.5 tonnes of Colombia’s finest – with a street value of €340 million – was found disguised in a container transporting fruit from South America.

The quantity of cocaine seized by police in the Port of Valencia – enough to fill a room. Credit: Guardia Civil

Top police work from the Guardia Civil – along with the Spanish Tax Agency – put them on to the narcotraffickers after a previous bust in the Port of Barcelona netted 70kg of cocaine in 2021.

Intervenidos en el puerto de Valencia 5,5 toneladas de cocaína.

Se trata de la mayor aprehensión de cocaína en España desde hace más de cuatro años.https://t.co/EgO7JWARmc pic.twitter.com/ukmiyu1gFh — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) November 30, 2022

The amount is the largest bust in Spain in over four years, with enough coke – each neatly packed into bricks with the word ‘Rey’ stamped on them – to fill up a room.

The shipment has not been linked to any of the ongoing police operations to dismantle well-known cartels operating in and through Spain, but investigations are ongoing to determine the identities of the smugglers and the distribution network here in Spain.