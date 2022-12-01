GIBRALTAR’S Ministry of Justice is taking part in the United Nations’ 16 Days of Action on domestic abuse campaign ending up on Human Rights Day next December 10.

Minister of Justice Samantha Sacramento kicked off the campaign on November 25, the international day for the elimination of violence against women and girls with a conference on domestic abuse.

The UN campaign coincides with the publishing of tougher domestic abuse laws on the Rock.

Activists at the Inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute started the 16 days of action in 1991.

It has since evolved into a campaign against gender-based violence, seeing as the majority of domestic abuse crimes are committed by men.

“Domestic abuse is a violation of human rights,” Sacramento said. “It is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating problems in our world today and remains largely unreported due to the stigma and shame surrounding it.

“It is a worldwide issue to which Gibraltar is not immune.”

“This global campaign is extremely important to push out the message that no form of domestic abuse is acceptable in our society.”

Minister Sacramento speaks to civil servants at the domestic abuse conference

The Justice Minister held teacher and police training last week with Operation Encompass founders from the UK.

She also headed a Domestic Abuse Conference with over 150 public servants on Friday.

The keynote speaker was Rachel Williams the founder of SUTDA, (Stand Up to Domestic Abuse) a Patron for WCID – What Can I Do.

Finally, Sacramento reiterated the campaign motto: ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something and Break the Cycle.’

