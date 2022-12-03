Alhaurin de la Torre in Malaga has installed roadside signs to try and protect the ducklings in the area.

The City Council, through the Department of Operational Services, has installed specific signs in the municipal park area asking motorists to slow down and to warn of the presence of these birds and the danger of running them over.

The Mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre, Joaquin Villanova, together with the Councillor for Operational Services, Prudencio J. Ruiz, attended the installation of one of these signs in Mirador de Bellavista and Calle Mezquita.

“We need to protect these animals which have adapted very well to the environment.” Villanova said.

Perhaps a bit too well, as in recent weeks the presence of these birds has proliferated to different streets in the centre of the municipality, beyond the municipal park itself, which is supposedly the ‘home’ for these inquisitive birds in Alhaurin de la Torre.

Villanova took the opportunity to also thank the ‘respectful’ and ‘endearing treatment’ of the families who go to the park to observe these birds, and asked drivers to be ‘prudent’ and to keep an eye out for them on the roads.

