RED Hot Chili Peppers will be returning to Spain in 2023, to headline the next edition of the Mad Cool festival. The Californian funk-rock legends played two Spanish dates in June of this year, visiting Seville and Barcelona after the release of their album Unlimited Love.

Mad Cool 2023 will be held from July 6 to 8, and will have a British flavour among the rest of the headliners. On the bill, which was announced on Monday by promoters, are Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williiams, Sam Smith and The Prodigy.

Also scheduled to appear are Lil Nas X, The 1975, Sigur Rós, Paolo Nutini, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Bombay Bicycle Club and Jamie XX.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will be headlining Mad Cool 2023.

A total of 53 bands have been announced so far for the three days of the festival, which will take place in a new location in the Villaverde neighbourhood. Mad Cool started out at the Caja Mágica tennis stadium before moving to the area of Valdebebas, near Madrid’s Barajas Airport. Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band and recently released their second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

