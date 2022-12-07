THE heavy rainfall and strong winds on Monday evening, December 5, and early yesterday morning, Tuesday December 6, have caused around thirty incidents to be reported in the province.

According to the 112 emergency line, most of the calls received on Monday night and early on Tuesday morning were due to flooding of houses, patios and streets and the partial or total fall of trees and branches on the road.

Fortunately, no personal injuries due to the heavy downpour have been reported so far.

Calls alerting to rain-related incidents were received from various parts of the province, including Marbella, one of the towns most affected by the rain and wind and where a tornado was registered, which caused numerous damage to street furniture and trees; as well as Estepona, Fuengirola, Mijas and Malaga.

Incidents were also recorded in Álora, Torremolinos, Benahavis, Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre.

The ‘mini tornado’ which swept through Marbella on Monday afternoon broke glass at the Costa del Sol Hospital, causing a worker to be slightly injured.

Additionally Marbella City Council reported a dozen blackouts, general power cuts and several incidents due to the rare weather phenomenon.

