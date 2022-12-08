Men on average earn 21% more than women in Spain, according to new figures.

Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) conducted a survey where it also found that the number of female employees with the lowest salaries was double that of men.

Men earned an average of €2,276 per month in 2021, while women earned €1,883 per month, or €393 less.

The wage gap widened even further when it came to salaries in the highest-paid jobs.

The data showed one in three men received a high salary compared with one in four women.

Lower salaries were considered to be less than €1,376 – 40.5% of women surveyed received below this amount compared to just 20.2% of men.

Hospitality was one of the lowest paid industries.

The lowest-paid jobs were in domestic work such as cleaners or care workers, and 90% of those roles were filled by women, according to the data.

This was also true of the second lowest-paid jobs in the hospitality industry and admin sector.

At the other end of the scale, higher-paid employees were considered to be electric and gas workers, where there were 30% more men employed than women.

There were also twice as many men than women working in the information and communications sector, another industry with high salaries.

Among the poorest workers, 10% of men earned a salary of €595, while the poorest 10% of women received just €562.

On the other side of the spectrum, the wealthiest 10% of men earned €5,130 per month, compared to €5,029 per month for women.

The figures also showed there were six times more women with part-time contracts than men in Spain – 22% compared to just 6.%.

READ MORE:

Spain’s average salary rises but there’s still a whopping gender wage gap

Highest and lowest paid jobs in Spain – see if yours on the list

Spanish bosses are among highest paid in Europe