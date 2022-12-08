THREE teenagers who attacked a young girl in Gibraltar will no longer be able to go out at night for the next three months.

The court ordered the two boys, both aged 13 and a girl of 14-years-old to be kept under curfew until February 28 next year as part of a Rehabilitation Order.

The sentencing on Wednesday will mean they will not be able to leave their home from 6pm to 7am the next day.

It followed the attack on the young girl on October 21 at Wellington Front at around 11pm.

All three pleaded guilty to affray at their first appearance in court.

This is not the first time the area, often frequented by young people, has come under the spotlight.

In May 2020, detectives arrested four juveniles and a 19 year old male over eight burglaries of shops and club houses at Wellington Front.

In a separate case, a court sentenced a 19-year-old who made off with a backpack from a pizza shop in Market Place to 15 weeks in prison.

Michael Martin stole the worker’s bag that had £80 in cash, as well as personal documents and possessions worth about £100.

But after leaving the stolen ID documents in the toilets of a bar, the victim was able to confront Martin and police soon arrested him.

