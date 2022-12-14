Landslides have forced the closure of the popular tourist Caminito del Rey walkway in Malaga.

The tourist attraction’s official website announced the site would be closed from December 13 until December 15.

Heavy rain and strong winds over the past week caused a section of about 20 metres of the wooden walkways at the start of the route at the northern access to collapse.

The landslides occurred about 11.18pm on Monday, causing the fiber optic cable that transmits images from the security cameras installed on the Caminito to cut.

Falling rocks caused a section of the Caminito del Rey to collapse.

Repairs started yesterday and will continue today.

Violent storms have lashed the Costa del Sol over the past week bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even a mini tornado.

It swept through Marbella on December 5 with shocking footage showing uprooted trees moving through the air.

Rain has continued for a stretch of ten days in the region, with a reprieve on the way at the end of this week.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, upgraded weather warnings to orange alert as torrential rain flooded parts of the Serrania de Ronda, the Guadalhorce Valley, the western coast, Malaga capital and Axarquia.

