THRILLER writer Dan Brown has been spotted strolling through the beautiful Andalucian town of Ronda.

The 58-year-old bestselling author then posted a selfie on the social network Facebook, where he has 5.9 million followers, with the Tajo and the Puente Nuevo, Ronda’s ‘new bridge’ in the background, in which he asked his followers if they knew ‘where in the world’ he was.

The post has since accumulated 7,400 likes and more than 1,100 comments, with many of Brown’s fans correctly identifying Ronda, and sharing their own photos posing in the same area.

Dan Brown enjoying a stroll through the beautiful Andalucian town of Ronda.

As well as praising this enclave in southern Spain, some of the famous writer’s followers have encouraged him to set his next novel, starring Robert Langdon, a professor of symbology and religious art, in Ronda.

Brown, who is known for his trademark ability to seamlessly blend codes, science, religion, history, and art, also makes the settings of his novels key element in his plots.

Other famous people who have visited Ronda include Mel Gibson, and, on August 7, 2010, the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, visited this mountaintop city set dramatically above a deep gorge, along with her daughter Sasha.

