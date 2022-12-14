SPAIN’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake with a magnitude 3.5 yesterday morning, December 13, with its epicentre in the Sevilla town of Moron de la Frontera.

According to the IGN website, this latest earthquake was recorded at 1:37am at a depth of five kilometres, and was felt in Moron de la Frontera and the nearby towns such of Burguillos, Coripe and Pruna, with a maximum intensity of between two and three.

Following the quake, up to 8.15am the IGN website registered a dozen aftershocks with less intensity, between 1.5 and 1.8 degrees, mostly with epicentre in Moron and also in Villanueva de San Juan and La Puebla de Cazalla (Sevilla) and even in Puerto Serrano (Cadiz).

Initially, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of this recently registered earthquake.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

