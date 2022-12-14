2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Corvera - € 105,000

Apartment Corvera, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 105,000

Sunny and bright resale penthouse in Corvera Country Club We offer you this amazing penthouse apartment with beautiful views , located on one of the best locations in the Corvera Country Club! Two bedrooms with build in wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, equipped kitchen, living room and terrace overlooking the pool! 70m2 roof terrace to enjoy the sun all day long! A private parking space is included in the selling price. Airconditioning Central heating Furnished Key ready Don't miss out and book your viewing today! The Corvera Resort is the fastest growing in the region for its good connection to… See full property details