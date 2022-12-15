SIX days of strikes by airport workers has been called off after the CC OO union sealed a pay agreement with the Ministry of Transport.

The first set of walkouts were scheduled for next week and early January to have a maximum impact during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

The CC OO represents around 10,000 airport staff but other unions criticised their strike call as hasty.

A new pay and productivity was struck this week prompting the union to scrap the strikes, especially as all sides had attended mediation talks last week.

The increased salaries will be paid in the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement, the CC OO said that a key aspect of reaching the deal was extra ‘pressure’ exerted in the media with coverage of the possible strike days.

It added that it was ‘satisfied’ what it did as the majority airport union to take a ‘very important risk alone’ to recover productivity pay and to normalise it.

Ongoing cabin crew disputes with Ryanair and Vueling are continuing along with a series of strike dates involving Air Nostrum pilots.

