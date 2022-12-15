2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella - € 410,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 410,000

This private development of 56 apartments and 19 penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms is located in one of the most scenery surroundings of the Costa del Sol. Its privileged position means that the homes have fantastic panoramic views of the whole complex, capturing in just one image, the golf course, the mountains and the sea. Being at an 8-minute drive from the beach and a 30-minute one from the airport, it is a very convenient pick for golfers and families for short term renting. The homes offer an interior design style based on outward-looking open spaces, with designer kitchens integrated… See full property details