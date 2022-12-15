A DAY of sustained rainfall in Madrid caused travel chaos on Wednesday evening, including severe flooding in the Metro de Madrid underground rail system.

Around half a dozen Metro lines had to be closed due to the extreme weather, as well as the C5 line on the Cercanías commuter train service. The rain also caused major traffic jams both in the city and on its access routes.

The heaviest rain fell on Wednesday between 5pm and 7pm, causing interruptions shortly after to Metro lines 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11.

Si vas hoy al Metro de Madrid, no te olvides el salvavidas. pic.twitter.com/KLIfmPWVc1 — Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) December 14, 2022

On social media, videos soon started to appear of water flooding down the stairs of the Banco de España station, located close to Madrid’s iconic Cibeles square.

El nuevo circuito de remo y piragüismo para Madrid 2032. pic.twitter.com/qLNPZ7Lqsj — Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) December 13, 2022

The Madrid emergency services also shared videos of work to clear flooding, in tunnels such as the one on Bailen street.

#Balance de @BomberosMad desde las 9h hasta las 20h.



Han realizado 92 intervenciones de las cuales 38 están relacionadas con la #lluvia. Sobre todo balsas de agua o daños en edificaciones. Ninguna grave. Sin heridos.



En las imágenes, trabajando en el túnel de Bailén. pic.twitter.com/XquMJlQVNG — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 14, 2022

Much of Spain has seen heavy rainfall this week thanks to Storm Efrain. The worst-affected regions have been Extremadura and Andalusia. The bad weather has claimed one victim so far: a forest ranger aged 55, who died in Salamanca province after he was swept away by an overflowing river.

