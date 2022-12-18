An American college student who had been missing for two weeks has been located in Spain this week.

The father of Kenny DeLand Jr. reported his son as being ‘alive and well’ to American media on Friday.

French prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, saying the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France was located in Spain.

Neither the father nor the official detailed exactly where the 22-year-old was or what he had been doing the past two weeks.

The senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester had been attending the University of Grenoble Alpes and had last contacted his family on November 27 via WhatsApp.

His fellow students reported him missing on November 29, with the French Interior Ministry reportedly describing him as being in a ‘fragile mood’ and possibly ‘depressed’.

The disparition inquiétante — or serious missing persons — report also noted that the student ‘does not speak French well’.

His father had earlier told the outlet that not hearing from his son ‘creates all the worry that any parent could ever feel’.

