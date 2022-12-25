WHILE sitting back on Christmas day after a belt-busting lunch, thoughts turn to what to do in the New Year.

Making travel plans is a favoutite occupation – but where to go? Many people turn to TripAdvisor to make sure they won’t be disappointed. But Beware! It may not be the best advice.

For example, Andalucia is not all it has been made out to be.

Or so it seems to a wealth of tourists who have taken to TripAdvisor to express their disappointment at some of the region’s top hotspots.

After all, it’s always a let-down to find an ancient Roman ruin that’s just a pile of old stones, a prehistoric cave without any natural light or a cathedral which offers no tourist activities other than … looking at the cathedral.

It seems there’s just no pleasing some folk.

From the confused to the disillusioned to the just plain bored, check out our ‘dirty dozen’ of the daftest TripAdvisor reviews given to some of Andalucia’s most noted tourist attractions.  

1) Mezquita Cathedral, Cordoba

Colonnes De La Mezquita (8281472877)
Photo: Nicolas Vollmer CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33238939

“It is a very impressive structure inside, but other than that there is really not a lot to do.”

One star from Leewho.

2) Caminito del Rey, Malaga

Bridge In Gorge Of The Gaitanes In El Caminito Del Rey (the King
Adobe Stock

“Fully fenced and protected and hardly the adventure it once was.”

One star from Matt B.

3) The Alhambra, Granada

Arabic Palace Alhambra In Granada,spain
Adobe Stock

“Boring ruin… I highly recommend the Alhambra to anyone who likes to stare at old walls, but to no one else.”

One star from GrumpyGermanTraveller.

4) Aeronautical museum, Malaga

Malaga Airport Museum Photo Malaga Airport 1

“It’s as though some of the museums have just been put there to give tourists something to do”

Two stars from Mambo5Scotland.

5) Cathedral, Sevilla

Catedral E Iglesia Del Salvador Sevilla
Photo: Adobe Stock

“We didn’t go.”

One star from Phil A.

6) Plaza de Espana, Sevilla

Dramatic Scene Of Plaza España In Seville At Sunset
Photo: Adobe Stock

“This place has absolutely nothing to do or see except a large building surrounded by gardens.”

One star from Asheesh1287.

7) Giralda tower, Sevilla

Giralda Tower At Night Min
Adobe Stock

“Didn’t really understand what the point was – it’s a big tower.”

Two stars from Gav C.

8) El Tajo gorge, Ronda

View From Below Of The New Bridge
Adobe Stock

“Ronda itself was lovely but it took too long to get there on the bus.”

Two stars from Waggajbnelly.

9) Dolmen de Menga, Antequera

Wikipedia Dolmen De Menga Antequera
Wikipedia

“Nothing there really, except a cave.”

Two stars from Allan B.

10) Palace of the Countess of Lebrija, Sevilla

Wall With Azulejos Palacio De La Condesa De Lebrija
By © José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro, CC BY-SA 3.0, httpscommons.wikimedia.orgwindex.phpcurid=25360839

“It’s just a collection of things the Countess bought.”

Two stars from Steven S.

11) Roman ruins of Acinipo, Ronda

Acinipo Roman Theatre Panoramio
De Jan Hazevoet, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54310637

“Disappointing piles of stone.”

Two stars from Karen E.

12) Nerja Caves, Nerja

La Cueva De Nerja
Adobe Stock

“Bit gloomy”.

One star from Jennie W.

