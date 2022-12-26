Apartment

Torrevieja, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 155,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 155,000

Beautiful fully furnished recent ground floor flat with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In this beautiful recently built urbanisation in Torrevieja we find this lovely modern ground floor flat with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entering the apartment, we enter the living area with open kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen there is a large outdoor storage room with the possibility to safely store several bicycles, among other things. In addition, we find the first bathroom and a spacious bedroom and the second master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. You can enjoy the Spanish sun from the lovely… See full property details

