A HORROR Christmas Day smash has left three dead and three injured in Malaga province.

Two cars collided head-on on the A-357 in Casarabonela, inland from the Costa del Sol.

The 112 emergency service was alerted to a serious incident at 6.30pm and dispatched the fire brigade, Guardia Civil and medics to the scene. Police are investigating the accident.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Diputacion de Malaga

The previous day a person died and another was injured when a car rolled over at KM 227 on the AP-7, also in Malaga province.

Firefighters were needed to cut a 34-year-old woman free from the wreckage. She was taken to hospital, with her condition not disclosed.

And last Tuesday a 72-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on the MA-20 as it passes through Malaga capital. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Also this month, on December 1, a woman and a man were killed and a four-year-old was injured in a traffic accident on the A-45, in the municipality of Antequera.

READ MORE: