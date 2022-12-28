ESTEPONA City council has put out to tender the works for the construction of a new stretch of coastal corridor in the area of Cristo beach.

The works have been given a €617,967 budget and includes the construction of a 12.30 metre long and 3 metre wide wooden footbridge next to Doncella Beach.

The new path, which will connect with the Doncella Beach pedestrian promenade, will be 354 metres long and 3 metres wide, adapting its layout to the existing topography with the aim of minimising earthworks.

According to the Deputy Mayor for Development, Infrastructures and Tourism, Ana Velasco, the construction of this new stretch will give an important boost to the coastal corridor project in the western part of the city.

In fact, the coastal path project in Estepona is well advanced and is more than 90% completed, which means that soon there will be more than 20 kilometres of coastline linked by pedestrian paths.

These works are financed by the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience – Funded by the European Union – Next Generation EU.

