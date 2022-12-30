3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage - € 499,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 499,000

Mediterranean style villa with spectacular sea views in the sought after urbanization of Balcon Al Mar. The house is distributed on two levels, on the main level you will find a large dining room with open kitchen, a living room with spectacular sea view and access to the pool by a staircase, two bedrooms and a bathroom. At the pool level, a large bedroom with bathroom, a laundry room. The house is south facing on a plot of 1000m² with a beautiful pool area and breathtaking views wherever you are. A carport completes this offer which is a must see. A reform is to be expected to make it a… See full property details