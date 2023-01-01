REAL Betis’s match against Athletic Club Bilbao saw a pitch invasion in their last home game of the year.

But there were no hooligans in sight as the Sevilla team’s supporters carried on a ‘tradition’ of showering the pitch with cuddly toys and Teddy bears.

Real Betis organised a rain of stuffed animals during the half time of the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis and Athletic Club Bilbao. PHOTO: Francis Gonzalez/SOPA Images via ZUMA7Cordon Press

They have been doing so since 2018, with the soft toys being donated to disadvantaged children over Christmas and the New Year.

This year fans rained more than 14,000 of the cuddly presents from the stands during half time, which were quickly collected by volunteers at the Benito Villamarin stadium.

Gifts are already being distributed by the Real Betis Foundation, which runs the event.

They are going to different charities and associations in the city initially, with more being sent nationally and abroad in the coming weeks.

Recipients will include children supported by a project in Equatorial Guinea led by ex-player Benjamín Zarandona.