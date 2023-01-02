3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage - € 749,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 749,000

Located close to the natural Montgo park with spectacular south-facing views across the valley. Stunning detached villa for sale in Montgo area, Javea, located close to the natural park with spectacular south facing views across the valley.Presented in excellent order and built to a very high standard, this villa boasts many recent updates, including a new kitchen, bathrooms, private pool, utility room, and garage. This property consists of a beautifully bright and spacious living/dining room with windows opening onto two separate terraces, from which to enjoy magnificent and breathtaking… See full property details