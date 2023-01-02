ALICANTE Province’s population has risen by 19,832 over a year according to figures from the National Statistics Institute(INE).

The total- based on municipal padron registrations- is now 1,901,594.

Last July, the INE estimated there were around 21,000 residents who were not registered.

It’s the largest population figure in a decade and the INE attributes the rise to domestic and foreign migration.

Alicante and Elche have both recorded record-highs of 338,577 and 235,580 inhabitants respectively.

The third biggest municipality is Torrevieja followed by Orihuela, Benidorm, and San Vicente del Raspeig which has overtaken Alcoy as the sixth-most populous municipality in the province.

Alcoy and Elda are the only cities with over 50,000 people to have recorded population falls.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest municipality continues to be Tollos with just 30 residents- a position that it has held since records began 165 years ago.

Famorca, despite adding three residents in the last year, remains second-smallest on 48, followed by Benimassot with 93 people.

