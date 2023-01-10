RURAL Spain has some real gems and two of them are in Malaga, according to prestigious magazine.

The popular American monthly magazine, National Geographic, has included two towns in the province of Malaga as ‘essential’ places to visit in 2023.

Malaga is much more than its famous coastline and is the perfect province for enjoying rural tourism with villages that boast corners of wondrous beauty, specifically, in the case of this recent publication by National Geographic; the villages of Frigiliana and Casares.

Casares

A short drive inland from the Costa del Sol sit the pretty town of Casares, known for being the cradle of the Andalucian identity founder Blas Infante Pérez de Vargas (1885-1936), politician, ideologist and writer—considered to be the largest historic figure in Andalucia.

This enchanting village has a Moorish castle that sits atop houses like sugar cubes, precariously piled high.

Since 1978 it has been officially protected because of its historical and artistic heritage.

Frigiliana

Frigiliana is widely recognised as one of the most beautiful white villages – or pueblos blancos – in Andalucia.

In fact, this is not the first time that Frigiliana has been chosen as one of the most beautiful villages in Andalucia, often regarded as ‘Spain’s most beautiful and well-preserved village.’

Renowned for its Moorish old quarter and narrow streets decorated with ceramics mosaic, this white village also boasts to having the best climate in Europe, with warm temperatures in winter, mild spring and hot summers.

