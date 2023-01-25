THE FORMER rugby player Levi Davis, who disappeared in Barcelona in October of last year and hasn’t been heard from since, owed £100,000 to a Somalian mafia. That’s according to the British private detectives who are investigating the case, and who told Spanish daily La Vanguardia about their latest findings.

The 24-year-old is thought to have fallen into a spiral of partying and excesses, and made the sudden decision to leave Ibiza, where he was staying with a friend, to go to Barcelona in a bid to ‘flee from these criminals’, one of the private detectives told the newspaper.

Davis was last seen on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub near Las Ramblas in Barcelona on October 29. Subsequently his passport was located in the city’s port area, and there have only been unconfirmed sightings of him since then.

The one-time Bath rugby union player, who also appeared on reality shows in the UK such as X Factor: Celebrity, may have died after being sought by the criminal gang over his debts according to investigators.

Television show Good Morning Britain reported on Wednesday that the private detective in charge of the investigation in Barcelona, Gavin Burrows, told the programme that Davis may have drowned in the port.

Reports in the Spanish media stated that a cruise ship had alerted the authorities that someone had been seen in the sea around the time of his disappearance, but a search was called off after it became clear that none of the passengers or crew were missing from the vessel.

Davis’s mother Julie appeared on Good Morning Britain today, and expressed her frustration over the slow progress of the official investigation.

'That mother's instinct. Just before he left there was a message that said to me, give him a hug because you just don't know if this is going to be your last.'



Julia Davis emotionally speaks about the last time she saw her son. Levi Davis has been missing since October last year pic.twitter.com/V6URBcJqSb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2023

‘I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends and of course the private investigators have been working very hard and the Spanish police have done their bit as well,’ she said. ‘But where I think it’s been difficult is not having the information come through.

‘There’s the language barrier of course and having to go via the British consulate before and then the feedback with news updates is very slow, very slow,’ she said.

Davis’s family are offering a £10,000 reward for any information about his whereabouts, and have provided this UK number and website for anyone with information: 08001939333 http://loiinvestigations.com.

