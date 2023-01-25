EL CAMINITO DEL REY, one of the most spectacular natural sites in Malaga, has announced it has put 74,800 tickets on sale to cover the period between March 28 and June 25 for travel agencies and establishments as well as for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website at a price of €10 for general tickets or €18 with guided tours, with a minimum age of eight to go on the Caminito del Rey.

In order to cover the increased demand for tickets, the operators of the world famous Caminito Del Rey are preparing to open on two major holidays this year, specifically April 3, coinciding with Holy Monday (Lunes Santo) and May 2, Labor Day.

The opening hours of the historic site during this period will be between 8:40am to 5pm.

The full route takes about two-and-a-half hours and it’s recommended that visitors arrive 30 minutes in advance of their allocated time.

Last October, the visitor reception centre in Ardales was opened, a facility in which the City Council of Málaga has invested one million euros, and boasts a large exhibition area and a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles.

The Caminito del Rey (The King’s Little Pathway), was originally designed nearly 120 years ago to give hydroelectric dam workers the ability to move between the Chorro and Gaitanejo Falls.

