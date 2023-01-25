TICKETS for United Airlines’ new direct flight from Malaga to New York are now on sale on its website and via travel agents.

In the first week of June, the North American airline will begin to travel from the capital of the Costa del Sol to the Big Apple, with air fares starting at an average of €620.

The first flight with United connecting Malaga with the United States will be on June 2, departing from Malaga Airport at 11:55 am and arriving in New York at 2:30 pm local time.

There will also be a flight that will leave New York that same day, departing at 8:30pm and landing in Malaga at 10:10am the following morning.

Both flights will take approximately eight hours and will repeat the routes every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the coming summer, until the end of September.

United’s new seasonal non-stop service from Malaga to New York (Newark) will be operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with capacity for 169 passengers.

United has served Spain since 1991. In addition to the new seasonal nonstop service from Malaga to New York (Newark), United offers nonstop service from Barcelona and Madrid to New York (Newark), seasonal service from Barcelona and Madrid to Washington Dulles and from Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca to New York (Newark), as well as new seasonal service from Barcelona to Chicago O’Hare, beginning May 26.

United customers in Spain can book flights by visiting www.united.com , by calling United Reservations at 900 81 39 96 or at their travel agent.

READ MORE: