THE Malaga megayacht marina has started 2023 with a good forecast of berths.

Since its inauguration last July, the flow of private pleasure boats sailing into Malaga Port to dock at the new megayacht marina in the city has started to gain momentum.

The IGY Málaga Marina, a dedicated superyacht marina that boasts 33 berths for superyachts between 20 and 180 meters, has been home for several months to three boats of 20, 21 and 35 metres respectively.

Then, arriving last December, the 44m superyacht Checkmate, built by Benetti, began a wintering period in the waters of the marina that will last several months.

In addition to these megayachts, 2023 has seen the arrival to the IGY Málaga Marina of the two-masted sailing ship Audrey II; a classic built in Holland in 1997. Another impressive luxury sail yacht which is scheduled to stay in Malaga waters for an extended period of time.

Completing the list of yachts making their winter stopovers in the waters of the Malaga marina, is the Vava II, which, at 96 meters in length, is the longest private pleasure boat to visit the marina so far this year.

The Vava II has a planned stay of one month, and will undergo a series of maintenance works.

Additionally, another four 40-metre yachts are expected to arrive to the new megayacht marina shortly, two of which to carry out repair work, whilst the other two are scheduled to stay for several months.

The Malaga megayacht marina offers a high-power electricity supply to moored craft so the boats’ generators can be turned off during their stay, making savings in polluting emissions into the air.

