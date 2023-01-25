Students can access the digital platform anytime while attending the Hub, a co-learning space where they interact with their peers and receive support from their Learning Coaches. BGA offers programs for students aged 12 and up (Lower Secondary, IGCSE and A-Levels) and allows them to be self-directed while learning at their own pace with a flexible personalised schedule. This approach helps prepare students for success in today’s technology-focused world.

One of the key features of Brave Generation Academy is its focus on project-based learning. This approach to education emphasises hands-on, real-world projects and activities that help students develop the critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills they need to succeed in the modern workforce. The academy’s curriculum includes a wide range of subjects, including math, science, language arts, social studies, and more.

Another important aspect of Brave Generation Academy is its use of technology to enhance the learning experience. The academy utilises cutting-edge online tools and resources to provide students with a dynamic, interactive learning experience. This includes online simulations, virtual reality experiences, and more. The academy also provides students with access to online tutoring, mentoring, and other support services to help them succeed.

The academy is accredited by AdvancED, which is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that accredits primary and secondary schools as well as institutions of higher education. This accreditation validates that the academic programmes and services of Brave Generation Academy meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.

Brave Generation Academy also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and clubs, including robotics, coding, debate, and more. These activities provide students with opportunities to explore their interests and passions and to develop new skills and knowledge. The academy also provides students with access to a wide range of online resources, such as library services, research databases, and more, to support their learning and research.

In conclusion, Brave Generation Academy is a comprehensive, innovative and accredited online school that provides students with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. The academy’s curriculum is project-based and technology-enhanced, providing students with a dynamic, interactive and personalised learning experience. With its wide range of subjects, extracurricular activities, and support services, Brave Generation Academy is a great choice for students of all ages who want to take control of their education and achieve their full potential.

