2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfas del Pi with pool - € 269,000

Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfàs del Pi, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 269,000

Semidetached house for sale in Belmonte, next to the Norwegian school, Alfaz del Pi.The home is in a small condominium with 6 units, shared pool, garden, walkways, sun and shade areas and playground.A charming complex within a limited and enclosed area with parking.Very attractive location, right next to the Norwegian school, and 5 minutes away from a varied hiking trail.The home is built in a Nordic style where the emphasis is on insulation and warmth. There are pine panels in all ceilings, moldings made of pine and parquet.Underfloor heating with waterborne heat.The home is 125m2 and…