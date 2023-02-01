Illetas, Majorca

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 550,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Illetas with pool - € 550,000

For sale a holiday apartment in 1st line to the sea and with views to the bay of Palma. Constructed area of 78 m2 with living – dining room, kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom. Terrace porch of 4.5 m2 in the southeast part of the flat facing the sea. Equipped with air conditioning (hot & cold). Good condition with possibility of improvement. The flat is in the block with only 8 neighbours which is part of the well known residential complex Zodiac in Illetas. Neighbours enjoy 2 swimming pools, gardens, club restaurant and 24 hours porter service. An indisputable advantage is the… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.