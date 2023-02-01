2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Illetas with pool - € 550,000

Illetas, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 550,000

For sale a holiday apartment in 1st line to the sea and with views to the bay of Palma. Constructed area of 78 m2 with living – dining room, kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom. Terrace porch of 4.5 m2 in the southeast part of the flat facing the sea. Equipped with air conditioning (hot & cold). Good condition with possibility of improvement. The flat is in the block with only 8 neighbours which is part of the well known residential complex Zodiac in Illetas. Neighbours enjoy 2 swimming pools, gardens, club restaurant and 24 hours porter service. An indisputable advantage is the… See full property details