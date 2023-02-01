THE Regional Transfusion Centre is running a ‘For the love of art, donate blood’ campaign, where blood donors during February 1 to 11 will receive free admissions to Malaga’s museums.

The admissions will allow free access during the month of February to all the museums and cultural spaces participating in this initiative including: Museo Picasso Malaga, Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Centre Pompidou Malaga, Russian Museum Collection, Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro Castle, the Cathedral Museum, the Interactive Music Museum MIMMA, the Wine Museum, Centro Cultural Fundación Unicaja, The Museum of Popular Arts and Customs, Unicaja’s Joaquin Peinado Museum (Ronda) and the Rafael Leria museum (Alora).

This initiative by the Transfusion Centre, the Junta and Malaga City Council is part of the activities to thank donors for their invaluable help, and invites them to enjoy Malaga’s enormous cultural offer.

During the campaign, donations can be made at the Transfusion Centre, located on the grounds of the Civil Hospital, from Monday to Friday 5, from 9am to 2pm, and 4pm to 9 pm, and on Saturday 4 and 11, from 9am to 2pm.

Donations can also be made at the mobile units that will be travelling to:

– Torre del Mar (Day 1 and 2)

– Santa Rosalia (Day 3)

– Arriate (Day 3)

– Ronda (Days 6-7 and 8)

– Alora (Days 9 and 10)

For more information and other donor points: www.donantesmalaga.org .

General Guidelines for Blood Donation:

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh 50 kilograms or more and not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection.

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Those with illnesses such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS are asked not to donate blood.

It is mandatory to go with the DNI or some form of identification.

Drink an extra 16 oz. of water (or other nonalcoholic drink) before your appointment.

It is advisable not to go on an empty stomach, but eat a healthy meal and avoid fatty foods like hamburgers and fried food.

Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows.

Men can donate up to four times a year while women can give blood three times each year.

Donors must wait for a minimum of two months between donations, although specific donors are able to donate every 15 days.

READ MORE: