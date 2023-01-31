MOTORISTS visiting the Sierra Nevada ski resort at Granada’s Pradollano, in Monachil, are experiencing lengthy diversions because of a dramatic rockfall on the A-395 that is continuing to block the main access road to the popular tourist destination.



The rockfall happened on Sunday 29 January, injuring eight people, including a baby and a two-year-old. According to agents attending the scene, the blockage is expected to remain in place for “a week”, potentially affecting one of the peak weekends at the Sierra Nevada ski resort, which is already busy.

With the unexpected road closure, traffic is taking considerably longer than normal to reach the ski resort. The Olive Press discovered that unclear signposting for the diversion is resulting in many cars driving up the closed section of the A-395 from Los Pinillos, only to be turned back at an official road block 10km further along the route, and then receiving verbal directions.



Although the rockfall is at kilometer 16, near the La Higuera restaurant, a lengthy stretch of the A-395 is closed between Los Pinillos and Las Sabinas. Vehicles are being diverted over winding mountain roads that form alternative routes. Although these are scenically beautiful, they might shock motorists who have never driven along narrow mountain passes with tight bends.

Diversions are causing slow traffic to and from the Sierra Nevada ski resort



Heading northbound to Pradollano, vehicles are being diverted up the GR-3202 from Monachil – known as the ‘Ruta del Purche’. Southbound, the authorities are sending vehicles down the A-4030 and GR-3200 through Güéjar Sierra. Both routes are clearly unsuitable for large or heavy vehicles. The reporter sat in a tailback near Güéjar Sierra, caused by a tow truck coming in the opposite direction.

The Olive Press asked a Guardia Civil patrol circulating at Pradollano for advice. “Keep Google on – that’s the best option,” said the agents. “It will send you the right way, that is open at the time”

