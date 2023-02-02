A motivational talk hosted by the uncle of Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has sold out instantly.

Toni Nadal will speak at the event – organised by The Sierra Blanca-El Romeral and Las Chapas-Ecos schools – on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 pm at the Peace Palace in Fuengirola.

The motivational talk ‘Everything can be trained’ was a sellout, with 800 tickets sold.

The mayoress of Fuengirola Ana Mula, as well as the Fuengirola Councilor for Education Carmen Díaz and the Marbella Councilor for Immigration Remedios Bocanegra will be in attendance.

Toni Nadal won 16 grand slam titles with his nephew Rafael and was the most successful coach in tennis history.

But that record was overtaken by Marian Vajda and his player Novak Djokovic, who won their 17th major title together in 2020.

Toni comes from a huge sporting background, with his younger brother Miguel playing professional football for Barcelona FC.

Toni featured on the recent new Netflix documentary tennis series Breakpoint where he’s featured alongside his new protege, Canadian top ten player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

It was a coaching move that sparked controversy, especially when Rafael Nadal and Auger-Aliassime went head-to-head last year at the French Open.

Toni told the media then that he wanted his nephew to win, and refused to attend the match.

