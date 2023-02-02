3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Playa Flamenca with pool - € 165,000

Playa Flamenca, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 165,000

Nice townhouse with communal pool for sale in Playa Flamenca. Costa Blanca, Spain. Located in one of the most popular urbanizations of the Costa Blanca, thanks to the fact that it offers a great quality and quantity of facilities, many of them are within walking distance, as is the case of Zenia Boulevard shopping center, health centers, schools and a long etc… In addition to all this, it is within easy reach of the famous beaches of Orihuela Costa, as well as the best golf courses in the Mediterranean area. This duplex townhouse has a total of 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…