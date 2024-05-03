3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Townhouse Algorfa, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 219,000

Townhouse with 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH GOLF VIEWS IN THE PRESTIGIOUS LA FINCA GOLF COURSE The property is distributed on two floors with a spectacular high sloping roof with beams and sloping roof with wooden beams. The property has a constructed area of 96,30 m2 built, plus a terrace of 11,70 m2 on the ground floor, and one on the first floor of 8,40 m2 and a garden of 50 m2. High quality finishes with a modern and mediterranean touch. Stunning views of La Finca golf course. Communal swimming pool just a few metres from the property The resort has : GYMNASIUM OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE… See full property details