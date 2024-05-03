3 May, 2024 @ 21:40
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 May, 2024 @ 15:20
·
1 min read

British expat, 48, is rescued from devastating fire at his two-storey home on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
British expat's home is seen completely gutted following fire

Are you the expat mentioned in this story? Email [email protected]

A BRITISH expat has been rescued from his home in Manilva after becoming trapped by a devastating fire.

The 48-year-old was screaming for help in the upstairs of his house when Guardia Civil and Policia Local arrived at the scene.

The inferno took place on April 13, but the details have only emerged this week.

Emergency services scaled an exterior wall using a ladder and were able to pull the Brit from the building.

British expat’s home is seen completely gutted following fire

He escaped the blaze unharmed and without injury thanks to the rapid work of the authorities.

Several firefighters were able to put out the fire, however there was extensive damage to the home.

A photo share by police shows the lower floor of the house completely destroyed.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 219
Previous Story

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Malaga to New York flights take off this weekend: United Airlines starts direct route a month earlier due to popular demand
Next Story

Malaga to New York flights take off this weekend: United Airlines starts direct route a month earlier due to popular demand

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

UN experts blast rightwing ‘harmony’ laws in Spain for ‘whitewashing’ the Franco era

EXPERTS from the United Nations have warned that so-called ‘harmony’

Manhunt for British and Irish ‘gangsters’ who ‘shot up restaurant in Marbella after arguing with staff the night before’: Pair abscond after being released on bail

A MANHUNT is underway for a Brit and an Irishman