British expat, 48, is rescued from devastating fire at his two-storey home on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A BRITISH expat has been rescued from his home in Manilva after becoming trapped by a devastating fire.

The 48-year-old was screaming for help in the upstairs of his house when Guardia Civil and Policia Local arrived at the scene.

The inferno took place on April 13, but the details have only emerged this week.

Emergency services scaled an exterior wall using a ladder and were able to pull the Brit from the building.

British expat’s home is seen completely gutted following fire

He escaped the blaze unharmed and without injury thanks to the rapid work of the authorities.

Several firefighters were able to put out the fire, however there was extensive damage to the home.

A photo share by police shows the lower floor of the house completely destroyed.