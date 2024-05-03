3 May, 2024 @ 21:37
3 May, 2024 @ 15:45
Malaga to New York flights take off this weekend: United Airlines starts direct route a month earlier due to popular demand

TRANSATLANTIC flights between Malaga and New York-Newark airport resume this Saturday with operator United Airlines starting a month earlier than last year.

The direct United service started in 2023 and will operate thrice-weekly between the Costa del Sol and the States.

The expanded Malaga flights builds on United’s schedule in Spain which includes a daily non-stop year-round flight from Barcelona and Madrid to New York.

The summer programme also includes connexions between Barcelona and Chicago and Washington; Palma de Mallorca to New York: and a new route between Barcelona and San Francisco.

The extra services mean that United increases its flights from Spain by 30% this year.

Antonio de Toro, United’s sales manager for Spain, said: “As the only airline connecting Malaga to the United States, we are thrilled to return with an extended season for summer 2024.”

“Our customers in Malaga will be able to take advantage of a direct and unmatched connection to the US,” he added.

Spain’s route expansion adds to United’s position as the biggest US transatlantic airline, flying non-stop from 37 over the summer: the most in its history with more destinations than all other American operators combined.

United’s service from Malaga to New York will use Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with a total of 176 seats.

They are made up of 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM and 160 seats in economy class.

Economy class tickets range from €600 to €900, depending on the dates booked.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

