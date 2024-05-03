3 May, 2024 @ 13:52
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 May, 2024 @ 12:45
···
1 min read

‘I’m a prisoner in my own body’: Man, 52, who will be euthanised in Spain today explains his reasons in final social media post

by
‘I’m a prisoner in my own body’: Man, 52, who will be euthanised in Spain today explains his reasons in final social media post

A SEVILLA province man has taken to social media to explain why is he is being euthanised this Friday.

The Castilblanco de los Arroyos resident, 52, has had his request granted after a long campaign and used social networks to say goodbye.

“I’ve been lying in a hospital bed for five years, tired of living like this,” he said.

READ MORE:

He commented that it has been a ‘long and painful’ process to ask for the application of the euthanasia law, until it was finally been granted.

“I am imprisoned in my body and I will no longer be able to lead a normal life. I am not afraid of death but of suffering in life,” he wrote.

“ I know that no one will approve of my decision and it is understandable, but everyone has to carry their cross and their beliefs.”

“I have made the decision to die with dignity, to leave this world with a smile in my soul and a full life.”

He revealed that he always knew that he would die young and that he is proud of his family and friends, adding, ‘this not be a goodbye but a see you later’.

“I will cross over to another better life, or so I want to believe,” he continued.

“I believe that with all my defects I have been, or want to believe, that I was a good, humble person and that I have always fought for values and for the weakest and marginalised, in my own way.”

The Andalucia region saw 56 requests for euthanasia received last year, and 34 procedures were performed after 40 cases were examined.

Of the 40 open files, 21 of the applicants suffer or suffered from neurological disease; seven oncological; nine with multiple pathologies; and three respiratory.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Act Of Inaguration Of Juanma Moreno As New President Of Andalusia
Previous Story

President of Andalucia rules out ‘enforcing’ a tourist tax after left wing party said the region risks becoming a ‘beach club for the guiris’ without one

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 219
Next Story

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Madeleine McCann anniversary: How Brit toddler’s disappearance 17 years ago today shares striking similarities to that of German girl Inga Gehricke – including paedophile suspect Christian Brueckner

IT was May 2, 2015, when five-year-old Inga Gehricke went
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 219

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Townhouse Algorfa, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths €