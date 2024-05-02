3 May, 2024 @ 13:48
2 May, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora with pool garage – € 275,000

Townhouse

Cuevas del Almanzora, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 275,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora with pool garage - € 275,000

A unique opportunity awaits you at Desert Springs: one of a limited selection of only eight Two Bedroom Townhouses released in Phase One of ‘The Cricket Residences’. This exclusive residential development consists of fourteen townhouses set around a private swimming pool, nestled within beautiful landscaped gardens. Enjoy spectacular views over the cricket ground and mountain ranges, with the Mediterranean coastline stretching beyond. 2 Bedrooms: Spacious bedrooms designed for comfort and relaxation. 2 Bathrooms (en-suite): Modern bathrooms equipped with high-quality fittings. Living /… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

