2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora with pool garage – € 275,000

Townhouse Cuevas del Almanzora, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 275,000

A unique opportunity awaits you at Desert Springs: one of a limited selection of only eight Two Bedroom Townhouses released in Phase One of ‘The Cricket Residences’. This exclusive residential development consists of fourteen townhouses set around a private swimming pool, nestled within beautiful landscaped gardens. Enjoy spectacular views over the cricket ground and mountain ranges, with the Mediterranean coastline stretching beyond. 2 Bedrooms: Spacious bedrooms designed for comfort and relaxation. 2 Bathrooms (en-suite): Modern bathrooms equipped with high-quality fittings. Living /… See full property details