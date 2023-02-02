STAR of Chocolat and The English Patient, amongst many other films, Juliette Binoche is to be honoured at the Goyas.

The French actor and twice Oscar winner, 58, will be presented with an International Goya at the prestigious ceremony, being held in Sevilla on Saturday, February 11.

The academy described the Parisienne as ‘one of the most admired and recognised names in European cinema’.

Juliette Binoche at the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival where she received a lifetime achievement award. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas via Cordon Press

Last year Cate Blanchett received the first-ever International Goya Award.

The Australian double Oscar winner collected her award in person at the ceremony in Valencia.

The Spanish Film Academy created the award for ‘personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and spectators from all over the world’.

The 53-year-old was chosen as ‘an extraordinary figure’ and ‘an actor who has played unforgettable characters that are already part of our memory and our present’ said an academy spokesman.

