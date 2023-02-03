2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool - € 95,000

Los Alcázares, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 95,000

FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT for sale on the popular gated development of Albatros in the seaside town of Los Alcazares. It is located less than 10 minutes walk from the beach and the central square with all facilities. The property comprises of lounge/dining area, equipped kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a terrace. This lovely complex has spacious garden areas and a communal pool with separate children's pool. There is also off street secure parking. Ideal low maintenance property, a perfect holiday home or rental investment. Murcia airport: 10 minutes' drive, – Alicante 55 minutes'… See full property details