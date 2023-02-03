LEADING environmentalists from Gibraltar will be speaking in a conference and wine gala dinner at the Rock’s own Sunborn floating hotel on March 16.

The Planet Future Foundation, an international non-profit organisation registered in Florida will premiere a documentary at the conference on the impact of climate change on Gibraltar.

Pancho Campo, who heads up the Florida-registered foundation, will be filming the documentary with his team only using a go-pro, phone and drone.

It will centre around the local areas most at risk from climate catastrophe.

But it will also include sustainability initiatives to protect the environment, including those who have made it possible.

The three local speakers will be Gibraltar’s Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, John Cortes, University of Gibraltar marine biologist Awantha Dissanayake and Keith Bensusan of the Gibraltar Botanic Garden.

Campo, a former ATP tennis pro, Olympic captain and Davis Cup coach has spent the last few years travelling the world filming about the effects of climate change in each place.

His destinations include Greenland, the Arctic, Carribean, Florida, Canada and Iceland.

Every year he organises large international conferences that bring together scientists and world leaders.

These include former US president Obama, UN Secretary General Kofi Anna and singer Sting.

Campo is inviting local companies to sponsor the event, giving one firm the opportunity to put its name on the conference itself.

