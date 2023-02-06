AIR traffic controllers at 16 airports in Spain have gone on strike for a second successive Monday.

Workers for private companies Saerco and FerroNats claim they are among the worst-paid air traffic controllers in Europe, with the sector partially-privatised in 2011.

The affected airports are: La Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellon, Cuatro Vientos, El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Sevilla, Valencia and Vigo

The strikes called by the CCOO and USCA unions are running every Monday until at least the end of the month.

USCA union spokesman in Sevilla, Gregorio Claros said: “We could continue all the way through Easter week or maybe even into the summer.”

Like seven days earlier, disruption to flights has been negligible as minimum services have to be provided under Spanish law.

Talks between the unions and the companies broke down in January.

The unions claim this year’s contract renewal means that staff are being forced to work more under worse financial terms.

The USCA union says that fruitful negotiations are key ‘at this moment when air traffic is returning to normal levels with the image of Spain’s tourism sector being harmed by airport delays’.