PROSECUTORS are opposing a fresh bail application for ex-Barcelona footballer Dani Alves after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a city nightclub on December 30.

Eight witnesses testified before Judge Maria Concepcion Canton in a closed hearing last Friday, and she’s expected to rule this week whether he should be bailed.

Alves’ solicitor Cristobal Martel has filed for her client to be released with appropriate security measures while investigations continue.

The 39-year-old player is being held in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona and Martel has suggested that he surrenders his passport and wears an ankle monitor bracelet.

He has also offered to report to police on a daily basis.

The Prosecutor’s Office believes the proposal is an insufficient guarantee against him fleeing despite his high-profile.

His current problems don’t just revolve around the rape probe.

Alves joined Mexican club UNAM Pumas last July, but the club rescinded his contract after he was remanded into custody.

Stories from Brazil suggest that they are seeking over €4 million in compensation.

Other reports say that Alves is already making footballing waves within prison as the right-back has turned out for an inmate soccer team.