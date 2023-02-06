An up and coming footballer has died suddenly after he collapsed on a football pitch in Spain.

Nigerian Hadi Ado Bala fell to the ground while playing at home for CD Madridejo FC at the Municipal Toledo stadium.

The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation said the 21-year-old slumped to the ground in the 39th minute during the match for ‘no apparent reason’.

Medical personnel at the ground rushed to the player’s aid but he could not be revived.

The player’s brother Misbau Ado Bala said the tragedy was not only a loss to the family, but to Nigerians and the world of football.

The 21-year-old Kafanchan born player, Hadi, started his football career with Arewa United FC and other several clubs like Shareef Academy, Golden Balley, Zaria Bees and Salama FC all in Kafanchan, before moving to Plateau and Jigawa states.

