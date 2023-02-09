3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa Flamenca with pool - € 165,000

Playa Flamenca, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 165,000

Take a look at this Beautiful Ground Floor Apartment situated in a gated complex in Residencial San Antonio, in Playa Flamenca. The property consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living/dining area and a fully fitted kitchen. The property is very modern with quality furnishings and benefits from air conditioning, a private terrace to the rear of the property with a large storage room, a sunny large terrace to the front of the property with also a glazed in terrace overlooking the communal swimming pool and gardens. This is a must see property as location and style is beautiful. Playa Flamenca… See full property details