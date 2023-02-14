USING data from the notaries, it is notable that foreign demand has been propping up the Spanish housing market.

Back in the glory days of 2007, domestic demand from within Spain outweighed foreign demand for property – until the bubble burst.

Since then, while foreign demand quickly recovered and was above 2007 levels by 2014, domestic demand has never quite recovered.

Here in Sotogrande, these wild swings in buyer interest have not really been seen.

The area has always been popular with both Spaniards and investors from overseas, even during downturns.

It is noticeable that interest from overseas has been on the rise, with BM Sotogrande increasing property listings to meet this demand.

The statistics tell their own story. By the first half of this year, foreign demand nationally was 120% higher than in 2007, a situation reflected in Sotogrande.

Currently, the UK is the largest foreign market for Spanish property, followed by Germany.

In recent years, Germany has overtaken France as the second-largest market nationally.This multi-national interest is particularly evident in Sotogrande – as befits an exclusive area founded by an American with the vision to match the Spanish context.

