AN Elche company has created an artificial intelligence device that can convert smartphones into car licence plate readers, which could be used by police to detect stolen vehicles.

The new unit is the brainchild of Manuel Anton- the founder of start-up company Cetera IA, which specialises in artificial intelligence with a focus on artificial vision.

Anton says the device called inCaptur uses the same principles as fixed point camera plate readers but is much more flexible.

The AI technology of the inCapur reader allows users to integrate it into any device, camera or software, through a customised installation according to individual needs.

Manuel Anton said: “My brother’s car was stolen and we realised that it was very difficult to find it, because the police have fixed cameras at certain points, but have no license plate readers in their patrol cars.”

The advantage offered by inCaptur lies in converting- with just a click- all police mobile phones into automatic license plate readers, at a much lower cost compared to conventional cameras.

Once the app is installed, users can automate their databases to work together, allowing inCaptur to automatically read a licence plate, as well as checking on ITV details, insurance cover, and whether the vehicle owner had committed any crimes.

“At a national and regional level, there are companies that provide services to police forces and our aim is to do that as well with a quick, fast, and economic solution to change the way of working,” added Manuel Anton.