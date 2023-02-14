THE CSIF union has demanded ‘immediate’ action to reduce the pressure on hospital emergency units in the Valencian Community.

The union says an ‘extreme situation’ was reached at Alzira’s Hospital de la Ribera on Monday with 49 patients waiting for beds before they could be admitted.

A CSIF statement said that a ‘lack of basic resources is aggravating the care burden’.

They claimed extra facilities were not activated until 2.30 pm on Sunday when 31 patients were waiting to be admitted and then only an extra nurse and a assistant were supplied.

The ER waiting list climbed to 49 on Monday with the CSIF saying that the hospital was ‘experiencing chaos’.

It also complained that hospital staff could not get any food from the cafeteria on Sunday after it closed early at 2.55 pm.

The union added that there are problems at other local hospitals including 40 people waiting to be seen at the Valencia Clinical Hospital ER on Monday lunchtime.

The average waiting time according to the CSIF was 40 hours.

It said the city’s La Fe Hospital reported 15 people waiting for a free bed.

